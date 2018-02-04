Why Hasn't Patriots CB Malcolm Butler Played Yet Tonight?

Malcolm Butler, the Patriots cornerback who started 17 of the team’s combined 18 regular season and playoff games before this season and was the hero of the Super Bowl victory over Seattle, has thus far not played a defensive snap in the Super Bowl against the Eagles.

The NBC broadcast called this a “coach’s decision,” and Al Michaels quipped that it would be easier to extract information from Berlin Wall era East Germany than Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Eric Rowe has been playing in Butler’s place for the Pats, and Alshon Jeffery caught a long touchdown over him on Philly’s second drive.

It will be interesting to see if and when Butler enters the game for New England, but you can bet on a one-thousand percent chance on a snide answer from Belichick when, regardless of the contest’s ultimate results, he is asked about this after the game.

UPDATE: Belichick gave a cryptic answer to NBC’s Michele Tafoya at halftime about playing the players who give the Pats the best chance to win.