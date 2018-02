Earlier on in the Super Bowl, Tom Bradydropped a wide-open third-down pass, and to add insult to injury, the QB opposite of him catches his (touchdown) pass.

With under a minute to go in the half, QB Nick Foles catches a tocuhdown pass from TE Trey Burton to put the Eagles up 22 – 12 leading into Justin Timberlake (they missed the two-point conversion).

It has been an exciting half of football so far; do the Patriots have one more comeback in them?