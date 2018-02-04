No One Knows What a Catch Is, But Who Cares, The Super Bowl is Fun

The Philadelphia Eagles have had an answer every time they’ve needed one tonight. Nick Foles responded to a Patriots’ touchdown drive by leading one of his own midway through the third quarter, capped off by a 22-yard pass to Corey Clement. Clement appeared to juggle the ball as he approached the back of the end zone but the call on the field of touchdown was upheld on video review.

What is a catch?

Well, it’s best not to discuss the topic in public. Certain hot-button issues are best left alone.