Rob Gronkowski Won't Commit To Continuing Career In 2018

Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends the NFL has ever seen, but it’s clear his playing style might be one that doesn’t lend itself to a long career.

After the New England Patriots fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, Gronkowski said he was going to sit down and think about his future.

Rob Gronkowski said he was going to reflect on his future when asked if he’s considering retiring. He wouldn’t commit to returning in 2018. pic.twitter.com/ApdZKKMqyM — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) February 5, 2018

Gronkowski wouldn’t commit to returning in 2018.

Look, this could be a guy just two weeks removed from a scary concussion and in the wake of an emotional loss feeling discouraged. But it’s telling in the current atmosphere of the NFL that a 28-year-old who is a bona fide star wouldn’t immediately commit to continuing his career.