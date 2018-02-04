Ryan Shazier Is Walking

Ryan Shazier, the Steelers linebacker who suffered a spinal injury against the Bengals in December, is walking and making “incredible progress,” Adam Schefter reports.

The next three to six months are critical in his recovery and will provide a significant idea how much more function Shazier can regain. But for now, the fact that he is out of the hospital and moving his legs and walking is a positive sign.

When Shazier went down on Dec. 6, many feared the worst as he reached for his back and couldn’t move his legs.

So this is a good start to Super Bowl Sunday.