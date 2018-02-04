Worst Possible Super Bowl Square Cashes Out With First 22-12 Halftime Score in Modern NFL History

Congratulations if you cashed out the 2-2 square at halftime of your Super Bowl Squares party. You probably have no idea just how bad that set of numbers was and how unlikely your victory was.

In running a search at Pro-Football-Reference, there has not been any other game in the NFL going back to at least 1940 (when they have box scores by quarter) that ended with a 22-12 halftime score, playoffs or regular season. There has been exactly one 12-12 score line at the half of a game–this one between Washington and Dallas in 2006. Add in zero 2-2, 12-2, 22-2, 32-2, 32-12, and every other 2-2 combination, and well, it was truly rare.

All it took was two missed extra points, another missed two-pointer, and a 4th down touchdown pass to a quarterback.

When my man Doug Drinen did an analysis of the best and worst Super Bowl squares to own, 2-2 came out as the absolute worst option, with roughly a 0.0 percent chance (rounded, of course).

If you cashed, you might want to go let it ride somewhere while you are hot.