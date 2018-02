Yes, you read that right. Someone forgot to put the hash marks in the NFL logo at the Super Bowl.

As you can see from the tweet below, guys are painting in the hash marks with paintbrushes as we speak:

They forgot hashmarks in the logos – in the Super Bowl – so guys are painting them in with paintbrushes pic.twitter.com/G0DyQ7SmCX — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 4, 2018

This is really happening hours before the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/BNQygZ7TEW — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 4, 2018

You only had one job! On the bright side, at least they realized this before game time and it didn’t cause a delay. Here’s to a great game…