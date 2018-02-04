VIDEO: Zach Ertz Ruled a Runner on Controversial Eagles TD Review

USA Today Sports

Zach Ertz caught the ball, took three steps, then dove to break the plane of the end zone. The ball popped out. Upon review, they ruled that Ertz had become a runner and the touchdown stood. The Eagles did not complete the two-point conversion, and gave Tom Brady ample time to respond with a touchdown, but then they strip-sacked him and added a field goal.

The infamous Dez Bryant and Jesse James plays will come to mind when discussing this play. It should be a catch when this happens, but the NFL has not ruled it that way for the past few years.

