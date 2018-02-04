What Do the Eagles Do With Carson Wentz and Nick Foles Now?

It sure felt like the Philadelphia Eagles’ season was over when Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL in Week 14, but Nick Foles in the playoffs performed astoundingly beyond expectations in relief.

The Eagles vanquished Atlanta, Minnesota, and New England en route to a Super Bowl victory, and Foles followed up a 26-33 performance with 352 yards and 3 touchdowns in the NFC Championship game by going 28-43 for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

Wentz was a viable MVP candidate when he went down. Foles is still signed with the Eagles for next season. It’s presumable that Wentz will be the starter headed into next season, but Foles just won a freaking Super Bowl and should want to be a starter (and get himself PAID on an extension).

Will the Eagles trade Foles to one of the, what, 50% of QB needy teams in the league? Or will they want him as insurance in case Wentz’s knee doesn’t heal like they’re hoping or he gets hurt again in another play where he doesn’t shy away from contact? There are certainly worse conundrums for the Eagles to have.

Whatever happens, the NFL QB carousel is absolutely fascinating this offseason between free agency, trades, and the Draft and it will be really fun to watch it all transpire.