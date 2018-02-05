Dont'a Hightower Likes Brandon Browner's Message Critical of Bill Belichick Benching Malcolm Butler

Malcolm Butler, hero of the win over the Seahawks three years ago, did not get on the field for a defensive snap in the Super Bowl after playing almost every snap during the season. He’s going to be a free agent and some other former Patriots defensive players who were let go by Bill Belichick took notice, along with one current player.

Here’s Brandon Browner, who played for New England during that 2014 season with Butler:

Browner referred to the Patriots as a locker room [that] was divided, and used the hashtag #foolishpride in regard to Belichick.

As noted by Mark Daniels, former Patriots defenders (Alfonzo Dennard and Jamie Collins) liked the message. One current Patriot also liked Browner’s statement–Dont'a Hightower, who played 5 games this year before going on IR. Hightower just signed a new four-year deal this past offseason.