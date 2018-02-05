Gisele Comforted Daughter By Saying Eagles Had Never Won and "You Have to Let Someone Else Win Sometimes"

Gisele Bundchen, supermodel wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, turned the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss into a teaching moment for their children yesterday:
After their 5-year-old daughter Vivian blurted out, “The Eagles won the Super Bowl.’
Bundchen replied, “Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before.
“Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.’’
Could Gisele have used another word instead of “let” or phrased it better? Of course she could have. But I’m going to give her a pass, as there were a bunch of other posts like this one that came out last night showing she was pretty gracious in defeat:
And as you can see from her Instagram caption accompanying a post-defeat photo of the family, she congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles again in their victory.
Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you! ❤️ Parabéns Eagles por ganhar o Super bowl, que jogo! Parabéns Patriots por dar o seu melhor e meu amor, estamos incrivelmente orgulhosos de você porque vemos todos os dias o compromisso, o sacrifício e o trabalho árduo que você dedicou para se tornar o melhor no que você faz. Nós te amamos!
We witnessed one of the greatest Super Bowls in history, and one of the most amazing team victories ever…let’s celebrate what the Eagles did, and stay away from blasting Gisele on this one.
Comments