Gisele Comforted Daughter By Saying Eagles Had Never Won and "You Have to Let Someone Else Win Sometimes"

Gisele Bundchen, supermodel wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, turned the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss into a teaching moment for their children yesterday:

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady’s wife, turned New England’s 41-33 loss into a teaching moment for their children — two of whom were crying after the game. https://t.co/wKatPcqRZV #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zQuKtdGH69 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 5, 2018

After their 5-year-old daughter Vivian blurted out, “The Eagles won the Super Bowl.’

Bundchen replied, “Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before.

“Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.’’

Could Gisele have used another word instead of “let” or phrased it better? Of course she could have. But I’m going to give her a pass, as there were a bunch of other posts like this one that came out last night showing she was pretty gracious in defeat:

Gisele, walking a back hallway to leave the stadium, took time to personally congratulate every Eagles player she ran into. They looked star struck. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 5, 2018

And as you can see from her Instagram caption accompanying a post-defeat photo of the family, she congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles again in their victory.

We witnessed one of the greatest Super Bowls in history, and one of the most amazing team victories ever…let’s celebrate what the Eagles did, and stay away from blasting Gisele on this one.