Kevin Hart Advises the Kids after His Super Bowl Episode

There could be a good case made that after the Eagles won the Super Bowl in an instant classic, the biggest storyline was that of Kevin Hart being DENIED access on stage in hilarious fashion:

He followed this all up in releasing an Instagram video claiming to be drunk. He also offered some advice to the kids:

“To all the kids out there, I just want to say, don’t drink. When alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go on stage with the trophy was definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done but who cares? The Eagles won the Super Bowl. Yeah, I am still a little tipsy, but the world can kiss my ass.”

His wife warned him after he became tipsy, but Hart did as he pleased. At least, his Eagles are Super Bowl Champions.