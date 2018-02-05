Five Teams Who Should Call the Eagles About Nick Foles

Nick Foles just led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first big boy title, and the Super Bowl LII MVP probably made himself some serious money in the process. While he has a year remaining on his contract, it’s a safe bet Foles won’t be back in Philadelphia when next season kicks off.

With Carson Wentz due back from a knee injury, the Eagles have some moves to make this offseason. Wentz is 100 percent the quarterback of the future in Philadelphia, and Foles’ stock is never going to get higher. The Eagles need to find a trade partner this offseason, but out of respect to Foles they should help him find an ideal situation for his future.

Here is a look at five teams who should be in touch with the Eagles about a potential trade for the 29-year-old Foles.

Arizona Cardinals

Carson Palmer is retired and the Arizona Cardinals need a replacement immediately. Foles would be a great fit in the desert.

New head coach Steve Wilks is a well-regarded defensive coordinator who should be able keep the team’s defense at its current level (sixth in total yards allowed in 2017). Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy has gotten great seasons out of Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers in his quarterback-friendly offense.

Running back David Johnson is one of the NFL’s most versatile playmakers and his season-ending wrist injury should be fully healed in 2018. Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t made a decision about returning, but the future Hall of Famer posted a 109-catch, 1,156-yard season and can still get it done at the receiver spot.

The weapons are there for Foles to immediately step in and have success. The question would be the price Arizona is willing to pay to get him.