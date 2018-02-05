Roundup: The Nick Foles Question; LeBron Must Be Honest with the Cavaliers; & Greatest Super Bowl Ever?

Margarita Levieva, actress … so what becomes of Nick Foles? … Maureen Dowd spoke to Uma Thurman, and there’s a lot of interesting stuff in here … “Green card veteran facing deportation starts hunger strike” … Megan Barry, the mayor of Nashville, had an affair with her head of security and she flew him everywhere – maybe at the expense of taxpayers … a bicycle mob terrorized people in broad daylight Saturday in NYC … middle school shooting in LA is called “accidental” but why did the 12-year old have a gun? … 19-year old college freshman found dead in his dorm room … come on Erykah Badu, these Hitler comments you made are insanely dumb … Time, Inc. is no more, and the final days were pretty ugly …

My Fox Sports Radio show is now on iTunes, but you can also listen here. Super Bowl, NBA, and gambling. [Podcast]

Eagles 41, Patriots 33, was it the best Super Bowl of all-time? It had the most yards, by far. [Philly.com]

The Thunder lost their 4th straight game. The Lakers got ’em, 108-104. Reminder, the trade deadline is Thursday. [LA Times]

RIP Edwin Jackson, the former Colts linebacker who was hit on the side of the road by a drunk driver at 4 am Sunday morning. [Indy Star]

Joakim Noah vs Jeff Hornacek is so bad, it sounds like Noah won’t be back even after the Knicks can’t trade him. [NYDN]

Brevin White, one of the best high school QB prospects, picked Princeton over … wait for it … Alabama. [WSJ]

Joe Girard is the new leading scorer in New York State high school basketball history. He’s a junior who averages 50 points per game. Syracuse hasn’t offered him yet. [Syracuse.com]

If you’re wondering why your Alexa didn’t respond during the Super Bowl commercial. [Bloomberg]

If this is indeed the end of the Patriots dynasty, hey, it was a good run. I’m sure glad it’s over. [Miami Herald]

Strong column on Tonya Harding being “truth-challenged.” [Oregonian]

Missed this last week: Another sports website went under. Tough industry. The Big Lead starts year 12 later this month. [Sports on Earth]

NFL mean tweets. Good, not great.

This movie is running on HBO lately, and this scene is such a winner. Over 6 million views!

I’d give Justin Timberlake’s halftime show a C.