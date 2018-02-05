Super Bowl LIII Odds Are Out, and Are Questionable

Yes, Super Bowl LII just ended in dramatic fashion, but it is never too early to look ahead to Super Bowl LIII.

Immediately following the Eagles win, Westgate Las Vegas released their odds for Super Bowl LIII via CBS Sports:

Patriots +450

Eagles +600

Steelers +800

Vikings +1200

Packers +1200

Saints +1600

Falcons +1800

Cowboys +2000

Seahawks +2000

Jaguars +2000

Texans +2000

Raiders +2000

Rams +2500

Chargers +2500

Chiefs +2500

49ers +3000

Panthers +3000

Ravens +4000

Titans +4000

Colts +4000

Broncos +5000

Lions +6000

Buccaneers +6000

Cardinals +8000

Giants +8000

Redskins +8000

Dolphins +8000

Bills+8000

Bengals +8000

Bears +10000

Jets +10000

Browns +10000

The New England Patriots are the favorite at +450, while the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are second at +600.

Of course, the proven consistency over the years could factor in for the Patriots, as well as playing in the weaker conference, but the Eagles should be the ones favored.

The Eagles are on track to be even better next year as their franchise QB will return. Before his devastating ACL injury, Carson Wentz was leading the MVP race in just his second season.

The Patriots will be coming into the year with Tom Brady at 41-years-old and with uncertainty surrounding the happiness of Bill Belichick. This could finally be the year they take a step back.

Perhaps the most questionable number is the Steelers at third at +800. When we last saw them, the Steelers were being blown off their home field against the Jaguars (+2000) in a game they looked like their window had essentially closed.

The 49ers at +3000 appears to be the best value bet assuming Jimmy Garoppolo is back after he led the team to five straight victories at the end of the season. The 49ers also will have another year of experience with a very young, talented defense.