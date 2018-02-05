VIDEO: Eagles Fans Swallow Up News Reporter During Live Shot

Sending a cub into a lion’s den. He never had a chance pic.twitter.com/0glFGXANNi — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 5, 2018

It’s the dawn of a new day and the city of Philadelphia is still standing. Things were touch and go there for a bit but less destructive minds prevailed in the end. Jake Reiner of KPRC was able to capture just how wild things were out on those streets during a live shot late last night. The reporter’s words quickly gave way to chaos as the masses swallowed him up like the mighty sea washing away a piece of driftwood.

Poor guy never had a chance.

The good news is that Reiner is doing fine and is still in one piece.