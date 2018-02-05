VIDEO: Nick Foles' High School Ran the Same Cool Trick Play

The lasting image of Super Bowl LII may prove to be the Philadelphia Eagles’ brilliant trick play touchdown right before halftime. Nick Foles acted as if he was barking out an audible to offensive linemen as the ball was snapped to running back Corey Clement. Clement flipped it to Trey Burton, who found a wide-open Foles in the end zone for six points. It may not have been legal, but it was awesome.

Current Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger showed a similar play is in the Westlake High School playbook — where both he and Foles attended.

Where was Belichick on this? You mean to tell me he never bothered to watch Foles’ old high school’s game film? Guy truly is losing a step.