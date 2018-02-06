Did Michael Jordan Really Beat Dominique Wilkins in the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest?

Thirty years ago today, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins dueled in the famous 1988 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.

To this day, a lot of people still believe that Wilkins should have won, and that Jordan won thanks to some good old-fashioned home cooking.

Check out their battle in the video below and judge for yourself:

Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins reflect on their 1988 #NBAAllStar Slam Dunk Contest duel (2/6/1988)! pic.twitter.com/Heu7K7HlFC — 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 6, 2018

To me, dunk contest winners usually do two things really well…they have nasty dunks, but more importantly, they put on a show before and after their dunks. As you can see from the video, Jordan was the total package…he had the swagger, the tongue, and the Jordan 3’s to go along with his beautiful dunks. And if there was any doubt going into the finals, Jordan sealed the contest with his iconic free throw line dunk, which got him a perfect 50 score to win. While I do think Wilkins got robbed by getting a 45 on his last dunk, Jordan definitely won that contest with his creativity and flair.

If you want to watch the contest in it’s entirety, check it out here: