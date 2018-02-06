Roundup: Doug Pederson is a Gambler; Watch Two Australians Brawl on a Train; & Philadelphia Super Bowl Celebration Arrests

Hailee Steinfeld, a singer/actress … “Netflix, Amazon and HBO handed NBC millions for Super Bowl ads – as they actively try and kill TV” … Doritos is making chips that don’t crunch for women … “How Twitter feminism is bad for women” … 40 years after actress Natalie Wood died, her then-husband Robert Wagner, is a “person of interest” … Eagles fans were predictably savage after the Super Bowl win, smashing windows, getting arrested, and going to the hospital … “Las Vegas Review-Journal killed story in 1998 about Steve Wynn sex misconduct claims” … man dies after diving into the water to save his 9-year old son who fell off a bike … RIP actor John Mahoney, best-known for being the Dad on ‘Fraser‘ …

Minnesota is rebranding itself as “The North” and not as part of the midwest. [Fast Company]

Doug Pederson and the Eagles played to win, and that’s been a theme all season. The reason? Analytics. Pederson gambles on 4th down a lot, because the numbers say to. [NYT]

My Fox Sports Radio show is now on iTunes, but you can also listen here. Super Bowl, NBA, and gambling. [Podcast]

The drunk driver who killed former Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was an undocumented immigrant who had been deported twice. [Indy Star]

Stockton, California, is going to experiment with Universal Basic Income. Everyone gets $500 a month. [KFI]

And down goes the stock market. [WSJ]

Here’s a good Howard Cosell prank from back in the day. [Twin Cities]

“‘Narcos’ Goes East? A Dubai Art Dealer, Pablo Escobar’s Brother and a Cache of Possibly Fake Art” [Hollywood Reporter]

Slow-motion Sumo wrestling.

This is not how I expected this fight to end.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue will feature Instagram star Alexis Ren.