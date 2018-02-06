Guy Who Got "Philly Special" Trick Play Tattoo Wanted the Eagles to Kick the Field Goal

Nick Foles’ touchdown reception on a trick play called “Philly Special” will likely go down as the indelible image of Super Bowl LII. Even if it wasn’t, you know, entirely legal.

Jubilant Philadelphia fans are already paying homage to the memorable play design by getting the diagram tattooed on their bodies, including Dan Morgan. And for good reason, because it’s a way better piece of commemorative art than some stupid logo with the Lombardi Trophy.

Seriously, a person could do way worse in the knee-jerk, haze-of-victory tattoo department.

But back to Morgan. What makes his story so fantastic is that he’s willing to admit he was imploring Doug Pederson to send the field goal unit out onto the field on fourth down.

“I was screaming, I did not want them to go for it,” said Morgan. “I’m generally pretty ok with the aggressiveness, but I’m pretty sure that my Twitter timeline would reflect that I wanted them to kick it there… It was the greatest play that I have ever seen in my entire life.”

Sports, man. One minute you’re cursing the heavens over a strategic decision and the next you’re proudly wearing the fruits of that decision on your skin for eternity.