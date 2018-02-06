PM Roundup: Jenna Dewan Tatum; Todd Frazier To The Mets; McShay Drops Mock Draft

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where we keep your day going with all the random stories you might have missed today.

Jenna Dewan talks relationship: Jenna Dewan Tatum and her husband, Channing Tatum, have not yet begun scheduling sex together, but says that might be a good idea.

Frazier to the Mets: Todd Frazier has signed with the New York Mets on a two-year, $17 million deal. That looks like a huge steal for the Mets.

McShay’s Mock is out: Todd McShay dropped his second mock draft and has Sam Darnold going No. 1 to the Cleveland Browns.

Tweet of the Day:

I printed this Nick Foles quote because it is just so excellent: pic.twitter.com/3Tmu9PCwOM — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) February 6, 2018

