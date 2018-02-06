Malcolm Butler Refutes Rumors But Doesn't Provide Real Explanation for Belichick Benching

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII, but the biggest story to come out of the game involved the New England Patriots and their drama. Bill Belichick decided to bench long-time starting cornerback Malcolm Butler for the biggest contest of the year and no one knows why.

While rumors about Butler’s benching have run wild over the past 48 hours, we have no confirmation of what actually happened. Butler himself has now issued a statement but didn’t actually provide the reason he was benched.

Check it out:

Butler refutes the rumors that he attended a concert, missed curfew or “participated in any of the ridiculous activities being reported.”

So Butler refuted the rumors but didn’t actually tell us what was behind his benching. So…we don’t know any more than we did before he issued the statement.

The reason for all of this will eventually come out, but for now we’re left to speculate.