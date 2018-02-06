Paige Spiranac to Appear in SI's 2018 Swimsuit Edition

Paige Spiranac is going to be in the 2018 edition of Sports Illustrated’s swim suit magazine. Spiranac has taken her Instagram fame and not only turned it into a part of her income, but is also using it as a platform to help combat cyber bullying. She has teamed up with CyberSmile to help share her story and share how to deal with the vile comments that many experience online.

The Cybersmile Foundation is a multi award winning anti cyberbullying non-profit organization. Committed to tackling all forms of digital abuse and bullying online, we work to promote diversity and inclusion by building a safer, more positive digital community. Through education and the promotion of positive digital citizenship we reduce incidents of cyberbullying and through our professional help and support services we enable victims and their families to regain control of their lives.