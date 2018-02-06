Paige Spiranac to Appear in SI's 2018 Swimsuit Edition

Paige Spiranac is going to be in the 2018 edition of Sports Illustrated’s swim suit magazine. Spiranac has taken her Instagram fame and not only turned it into a part of her income, but is also using it as a platform to help combat cyber bullying. She has teamed up with CyberSmile to help share her story and share how to deal with the vile comments that many experience online.
The Cybersmile Foundation is a multi award winning anti cyberbullying non-profit organization. Committed to tackling all forms of digital abuse and bullying online, we work to promote diversity and inclusion by building a safer, more positive digital community.
Through education and the promotion of positive digital citizenship we reduce incidents of cyberbullying and through our professional help and support services we enable victims and their families to regain control of their lives.
This was such a hard secret to keep! But I’m so honored and humbled to be included in #SISwim 2018! This issue is about self-love, empowering women, body positivity, and encouraging everyone to be kind. Women face so much pressure every. single. day. to look, act, and talk a certain way, and it is so difficult trying to figure out what you “can” and “should” be. It’s taken a long time, but I’m proud of my body! I’m proud of who I am! I’m proud that I can be strong, smart, AND sexy! SI Swim embraces ALL women, no matter what, and just wants them to feel loved. You should feel loved and powerful and unapologetically YOU! And don’t let ANYONE tell you that you’re not perfect just the way you are. Thank you to @mj_day and the whole team for believing in me and letting me share my story. You’ve changed my outlook on life and let me know it’s okay to love my body❤️ #siswim
