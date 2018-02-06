NFL USA Today Sports

"Multiple Safes, Possible Guns Taken" in Robbery at Rob Gronkowski's House

"Multiple Safes, Possible Guns Taken" in Robbery at Rob Gronkowski's House

NFL

"Multiple Safes, Possible Guns Taken" in Robbery at Rob Gronkowski's House

Burglars broke into Rob Gronkowski’s Foxborough  home while the New England Patriots tight end was otherwise engaged in the business of the Super Bowl. Gronkowski reported the break-in upon arriving home on Monday night.

A police dispatcher advised authorities that “multiple safes and possible guns” had been taken.

“It’s a tough combination to have suffered this unfortunate loss, and then to get home and be a victim of this kind of crime which really has a profound effect on everybody who is a victim of this crime when your personal space is breached like that,” Foxborough Police Chief William Baker said.

Gronkowski caught nine passes for 116 yards and a two touchdowns in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He also made headlines after the game when he was non-committal about his football future.

, , , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home