Golf trick shot artist Joshua Kelley has out done himself this time. In his latest trick shot video posted to his Instagram account, Kelley banks a ball off a concrete block, flips the club behind his back and manages to catch it mid swing and hit the ball.

While some may not find this impressive, I think the hand-eye coordination that it takes to pull off something like this is crazy.

Word of advice, don’t try this on the range with anyone around.