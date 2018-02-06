Video: Kristaps Porzingis Leaves Game With Apparent Knee Injury

Let’s all hope this is better than it looks for Kristaps Porzingis……

This is it. This is the end. Kristaps Porzingis suffers knee injury after dunking on Giannis Antetokounmpo, carried to locker room. pic.twitter.com/fqQK5TTbDy — Spring Training (@World_Wide_Wob) February 7, 2018

There was a scary moment earlier in the season with Porzingis’s ankle, and he wound up being fine — let’s hope that somehow crisis could be averted again.