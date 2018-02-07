AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: The Field is Loaded this Week

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM starts on Thursday and of course that means lots of television time for celebrities as well as golfers. Now, I’m not one to complain about watching golf because I love it, but when I’m force fed shots of celebs constantly, I do get annoyed. Having said that, this will be the first PGA Tour event for Rory McIlroy this season, and that should attract a few extra viewers.
McIlroy is coming off a T3 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship followed by a second-place finish at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. It would be nice to see him get off to a good start this year on the PGA Tour. Of course, he isn’t the only big name in the field this week. Also in the field are Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, and Phil Mickelson.
Odds via BetDSI.eu
|Dustin Johnson
|+550
|Jason Day
|+800
|Jon Rahm
|+905
|Jordan Spieth
|+920
|Rory McIlroy
|+1015
|Gary Woodland
|+2050
|Paul Casey
|+2550
|Phil Mickelson
|+2550
|Pat Perez
|+2800
|Patrick Reed
|+3050
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:45 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|CBS
Tee Times
Pebble Beach – No . 1
11:00 AM – J.J. Henry, Scott Brown
11:11 AM – Graeme McDowell, Sangmoon Bae
11:22 AM – Beau Hossler, Cameron Davis
11:33 AM – Brett Stegmaier, Sam Ryder
11:44 AM – Matt Jones, Chez Reavie
11:55 AM – Stewart Cink, Austin Cook
12:06 PM – Tim Herron, David Hearn
12:17 PM – Scott Stallings, Cameron Tringale
12:28 PM – Rick Lamb, Denny McCarthy
12:39 PM – Johnson Wagner, Ricky Barnes
12:50 PM – Ryan Armour, Fabian Gomez
1:01 PM – J.B. Holmes, Vijay Singh
1:12 PM – Rob Oppenheim, Tom Hoge
Pebble Beach – No . 10
11:00 AM – Robert Garrigus, Robert Streb
11:11 AM – Patrick Reed, Paul Casey
11:22 AM – Angel Cabrera, Ben Crane
11:33 AM – Zecheng Dou, Xinjun Zhang
11:44 AM – Tyler Duncan, George McNeil
11:55 AM – Nick Taylor, Grayson Murray
12:06 PM – Billy Hurley III, Troy Merritt
12:17 PM – Conrad Shindler, Joel Dahmen
12:28 PM – Stephan Jaeger, J.T. Poston
12:39 PM – Jonathan Byrd, Derek Fathauer
12:50 PM – Brendon de Jonge, Branden Grace
1:01 PM – Ted Potter, Jr., Scott Piercy
1:12 PM – Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin
Spyglass Hill – No. 1
11:00 AM – Jerry Kelly, Kevin Streelman
11:11 AM – Brian Gay, Steve Stricker
11:22 AM – Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
11:33 AM – Keith Mitchell, Tom Lovelady
11:44 AM – Colt Knost, Gary Woodland
11:55 AM – Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy
12:06 PM – D.A. Points, Chris Stroud
12:17 PM – Hunter Mahan, Will Zalatoris
12:28 PM – Jonathan Randolph, Trey Mullinax
12:39 PM – Zac Blair, Jason Kokrak
12:50 PM – Adam Scott, Nick Watney
1:01 PM – Mac Hughes, Kevin Na
1:12 PM – Peter Jacobsen, Kelly Kraft
Spyglass Hill – No. 10
11:00 AM – Ernie Els, Mike Weir
11:11 AM – Jason Day, William McGirt
11:22 AM – Patrick Rodgers, Billy Horschel
11:33 AM – Andrew Yun, Sam Saunders
11:44 AM – James Hahn, Alex Cejka
11:55 AM – Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar
12:06 PM – Kevin Chappell, Kevin Kisner
12:17 PM – Ken Duke, Luke Donald
12:28 p.m. –Maverick McNealy, Paul Dunne
12:39 PM – Daniel Summerhays, Shawn Stefani
12:50 PM – Russell Knox, Jimmy Walker
1:01 PM – Cody Gribble, Shane Bertsch
1:12 PM – Kyle Thompson, Julian Suri
Monterey Peninsula – No. 1
11:00 AM – Richy Werenski, Steve Wheatcroft
11:11 AM – Greg Chalmers, Peter Malnati
11:22 AM – Jonas Blixt, Padraig Harrington
11:33 AM – Corey Conners, Seamus Power
11:44 AM – Ryan Blaum, Cameron Percy
11:55 AM – Pat Perez, Vaughn Taylor
12:06 PM – Derek Ernst, Charley Hoffman
12:17 PM – Martin Piller, Roberto Diaz
12:28 PM – Talor Gooch, Nicholas Lindheim
12:39 PM – Tyrone Van Aswegen, Dominic Bozzelli
12:50 PM – K.J. Choi, Brian Stuard
1:01 PM – Brandon Harkins, David Solomon
1:12 PM – Matt Akins, Ethan Tracy
Monterey Peninsula – No. 10
11:00 AM – Eric Axley, Rory Sabbatini
11:11 AM – Bubba Watson, Aaron Baddeley
11:22 AM – Bryson DeChambeau, Jim Herman
11:33 AM – Bronson Burgoon, Ben Silverman
11:44 AM – Charlie Beljan, Chesson Hadley
11:55 AM – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Shane Lowry
12:06 PM – Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay
12:17 PM – Sean O’Hair, David Duval
12:28 PM – Andrew Putnam, Nate Lashley
12:39 PM – Chris Kirk, Matt Every
12:50 PM – Russell Henley, Rod Pampling
1:01 PM – Jason Bohn, Ben Martin
1:12 PM – Aaron Wise, Adam Schenk
My Pick
I’d love to go with Rory in his 2018 debut, but I think this week we’ll see a Jordan Spieth win. Spieth is coming off of a missed cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but won this event last year. I look for Spieth to get his first win of the 2018 season this week.
