AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: The Field is Loaded this Week

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM starts on Thursday and of course that means lots of television time for celebrities as well as golfers. Now, I’m not one to complain about watching golf because I love it, but when I’m force fed shots of celebs constantly, I do get annoyed. Having said that, this will be the first PGA Tour event for Rory McIlroy this season, and that should attract a few extra viewers.

McIlroy is coming off a T3 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship followed by a second-place finish at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. It would be nice to see him get off to a good start this year on the PGA Tour. Of course, he isn’t the only big name in the field this week. Also in the field are Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, and Phil Mickelson.

Odds via BetDSI.eu

Dustin Johnson +550 Jason Day +800 Jon Rahm +905 Jordan Spieth +920 Rory McIlroy +1015 Gary Woodland +2050 Paul Casey +2550 Phil Mickelson +2550 Pat Perez +2800 Patrick Reed +3050

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Golf Channel 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

Pebble Beach – No . 1

11:00 AM – J.J. Henry, Scott Brown

11:11 AM – Graeme McDowell, Sangmoon Bae

11:22 AM – Beau Hossler, Cameron Davis

11:33 AM – Brett Stegmaier, Sam Ryder

11:44 AM – Matt Jones, Chez Reavie

11:55 AM – Stewart Cink, Austin Cook

12:06 PM – Tim Herron, David Hearn

12:17 PM – Scott Stallings, Cameron Tringale

12:28 PM – Rick Lamb, Denny McCarthy

12:39 PM – Johnson Wagner, Ricky Barnes

12:50 PM – Ryan Armour, Fabian Gomez

1:01 PM – J.B. Holmes, Vijay Singh

1:12 PM – Rob Oppenheim, Tom Hoge

Pebble Beach – No . 10

11:00 AM – Robert Garrigus, Robert Streb

11:11 AM – Patrick Reed, Paul Casey

11:22 AM – Angel Cabrera, Ben Crane

11:33 AM – Zecheng Dou, Xinjun Zhang

11:44 AM – Tyler Duncan, George McNeil

11:55 AM – Nick Taylor, Grayson Murray

12:06 PM – Billy Hurley III, Troy Merritt

12:17 PM – Conrad Shindler, Joel Dahmen

12:28 PM – Stephan Jaeger, J.T. Poston

12:39 PM – Jonathan Byrd, Derek Fathauer

12:50 PM – Brendon de Jonge, Branden Grace

1:01 PM – Ted Potter, Jr., Scott Piercy

1:12 PM – Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin

Spyglass Hill – No. 1

11:00 AM – Jerry Kelly, Kevin Streelman

11:11 AM – Brian Gay, Steve Stricker

11:22 AM – Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

11:33 AM – Keith Mitchell, Tom Lovelady

11:44 AM – Colt Knost, Gary Woodland

11:55 AM – Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy

12:06 PM – D.A. Points, Chris Stroud

12:17 PM – Hunter Mahan, Will Zalatoris

12:28 PM – Jonathan Randolph, Trey Mullinax

12:39 PM – Zac Blair, Jason Kokrak

12:50 PM – Adam Scott, Nick Watney

1:01 PM – Mac Hughes, Kevin Na

1:12 PM – Peter Jacobsen, Kelly Kraft

Spyglass Hill – No. 10

11:00 AM – Ernie Els, Mike Weir

11:11 AM – Jason Day, William McGirt

11:22 AM – Patrick Rodgers, Billy Horschel

11:33 AM – Andrew Yun, Sam Saunders

11:44 AM – James Hahn, Alex Cejka

11:55 AM – Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar

12:06 PM – Kevin Chappell, Kevin Kisner

12:17 PM – Ken Duke, Luke Donald

12:28 p.m. –Maverick McNealy, Paul Dunne

12:39 PM – Daniel Summerhays, Shawn Stefani

12:50 PM – Russell Knox, Jimmy Walker

1:01 PM – Cody Gribble, Shane Bertsch

1:12 PM – Kyle Thompson, Julian Suri

Monterey Peninsula – No. 1

11:00 AM – Richy Werenski, Steve Wheatcroft

11:11 AM – Greg Chalmers, Peter Malnati

11:22 AM – Jonas Blixt, Padraig Harrington

11:33 AM – Corey Conners, Seamus Power

11:44 AM – Ryan Blaum, Cameron Percy

11:55 AM – Pat Perez, Vaughn Taylor

12:06 PM – Derek Ernst, Charley Hoffman

12:17 PM – Martin Piller, Roberto Diaz

12:28 PM – Talor Gooch, Nicholas Lindheim

12:39 PM – Tyrone Van Aswegen, Dominic Bozzelli

12:50 PM – K.J. Choi, Brian Stuard

1:01 PM – Brandon Harkins, David Solomon

1:12 PM – Matt Akins, Ethan Tracy

Monterey Peninsula – No. 10

11:00 AM – Eric Axley, Rory Sabbatini

11:11 AM – Bubba Watson, Aaron Baddeley

11:22 AM – Bryson DeChambeau, Jim Herman

11:33 AM – Bronson Burgoon, Ben Silverman

11:44 AM – Charlie Beljan, Chesson Hadley

11:55 AM – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Shane Lowry

12:06 PM – Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

12:17 PM – Sean O’Hair, David Duval

12:28 PM – Andrew Putnam, Nate Lashley

12:39 PM – Chris Kirk, Matt Every

12:50 PM – Russell Henley, Rod Pampling

1:01 PM – Jason Bohn, Ben Martin

1:12 PM – Aaron Wise, Adam Schenk

My Pick

I’d love to go with Rory in his 2018 debut, but I think this week we’ll see a Jordan Spieth win. Spieth is coming off of a missed cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but won this event last year. I look for Spieth to get his first win of the 2018 season this week.