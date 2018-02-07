Brazen Super Bowl Seat-Stealer Basically Getting an Incredible Souvenir for $125

The brazen theft of a seat from U.S. Bank Stadium during Super Bowl LII was a nice little follow-up story to the big game, and made even better by the ample visual evidence of the crime.

That an Eagles fan decided to keep kicking it off its mooring in front of 67,000 people was a nice little slice of YOLO at the happiest moment of a man’s life.

Here are my photos of the seats that were kicked out by Eagles fans after they won the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/aUPW4OjZUl — Zak (@ZakFick) February 6, 2018

This Eagles fan getting his money’s worth by ripping his chair out of the stadium in Minnesotta last night pic.twitter.com/pZsaOxmGA2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

When he got it through security, though, is when the intrigue jumped to another level. The sheer volume of people seeing something but not really saying anything is stunning.

What’s most amazing here as the smoke clears is that our sticky-fingered hero is basically going to get away with it.

A man who stole a seat from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis after the Super Bowl has agreed to pay for its replacement. Stadium manager SMG said it plans no further action against the Philadelphia Eagles fan. That seat and two other damaged seats were replaced Tuesday, according to a release. … The stadium keeps extra seats, so the estimated cost to replace it, including labor, is $125.