Brazen Super Bowl Seat-Stealer Basically Getting an Incredible Souvenir for $125

The brazen theft of a seat from U.S. Bank Stadium during Super Bowl LII was a nice little follow-up story to the big game, and made even better by the ample visual evidence of the crime.
That an Eagles fan decided to keep kicking it off its mooring in front of 67,000 people was a nice little slice of YOLO at the happiest moment of a man’s life.
When he got it through security, though, is when the intrigue jumped to another level. The sheer volume of people seeing something but not really saying anything is stunning.
What’s most amazing here as the smoke clears is that our sticky-fingered hero is basically going to get away with it.
A man who stole a seat from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis after the Super Bowl has agreed to pay for its replacement.
Stadium manager SMG said it plans no further action against the Philadelphia Eagles fan. That seat and two other damaged seats were replaced Tuesday, according to a release.
…
The stadium keeps extra seats, so the estimated cost to replace it, including labor, is $125.
One-hundred twenty-five dollars! For a priceless souvenir, viral fame, and the assurance no criminal charges are looming on the horizon. Everyone should steal seats at major sporting events! There’s no downside!
Goes to show you what heights a normal guy can reach with the right attitude, some elbow grease, and a little luck.
Inspiring stuff.
