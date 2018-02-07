Four Potential Trade Destinations For DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Clippers appear to be in full-scale rebuild mode and with that in mind they need to unload DeAndre Jordan. It would be a shame to see Lob City’s last piece leave town, but Jordan can opt out of his contract this summer and the Clippers should get something for their 29-year-old center while they can.

Here’s a look at four potential teams the Clippers should engage before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

*And yes, all of these deals have been checked with the trade machine.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks could use some rim protection and rebounding, and Jordan could provide both. The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in defensive efficiency (106.4) and 26th in rebound rate (48.3). Jordan is third in the league in rebound rate (25.4) and is also 20th in defensive win shares (2.3).

For those of you who don’t like advanced stats, Jordan is the league’s second-leading rebounder (14.9 per game), and while he doesn’t block a ton of shots (0.98 per game), he makes a big impact on the defensive end. An athletic, 6’11” center will affect a lot of shots. With Jordan joining Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe and Jabari Parker, the Bucks would be a formidable opponent for any team in the East.

In return for Jordan, the Clippers get some rim protection of their own with John Henson, and would take on Matthew Dellavedova’s contract (he’s due 19.2 million over the next two years). They also get an intriguing 2017 first-round pick in D.J. Wilson, plus a first-rounder in 2020. For a team in full-on rebuild mode, that’s not a bad trade.

Henson needs a change of scenery, Delly can be a second-unit guard and Wilson has a high ceiling but needs to see the floor. Oh, and both Henson and Dellavedova will be off the books in 2020.

Bucks receive: DeAndre Jordan

Clippers receive: John Henson, Matthew Dellavedova, D.J. Wilson, 2020 first-round pick