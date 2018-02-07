First Breakout Star of National Signing Day is This Fax Machine

For 364 days out of the year, the nation’s fax machines struggle to remain relevant. But today is different. Today is National Signing Day, a time for top recruits to use outdated technology to spread word of their major decisions. Today is the fax machine’s day to shine.

The first unit to provide electric entertainment this morning was the one sending word to Texas A&M that defensive lineman Bobby Brown was coming to College Station.

You may want to sit down to fully brace for the excitement.

Arlington Lamar DE Bobby Brown (@tre_brown8700) has signed with Texas A&M, the fax is in #GigEm pic.twitter.com/NHw4xQq461 — Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) February 7, 2018

That’s the good stuff right there.

Brown’s saga itself was a real thrill ride. He originally committed to the Aggies before changing course and making a verbal commitment to Alabama. Now, when it matters, it’s Texas A&M again.

Those are the, uh, fax.