Evidence that Giannis Antetokounmpo is athletic is starting to add up. It may even be time to make an informed conclusion. Last night, the Milwaukee Bucks star literally jumped over Tim Hardaway Jr. while throwing down an alley-oop.

Now, it’s one thing to hop over a 6-foot-6 guy while creating a poster. It’s another to not even realize you’re bounding over another very tall human being.

Asked Giannis about his dunk over Tim Hardaway Jr. tonight and he had some fun with it. Smiled as he said Khris Middleton's pass wasn't a good one and that he didn't see Hardaway. Then I asked what the response has been so far. Here are his answers to both questions: pic.twitter.com/qlnahMm3hw — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) February 7, 2018

Must be nice.