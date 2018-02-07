Joe Girardi Joining MLB Network as Studio Analyst

Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi has joined MLB Network as a studio analyst, the network confirmed. He’ll make his debut on MLB Tonight later today. Michael McCarthy of The Sporting News was first to report.

Girardi’s successful 10-year run as Yankees manager came to an end when the club opted not to bring him back for 2018. His name came up in connection with then in-flux Sunday Night Baseball booth earlier this winter before the job went to Alex Rodriguez, one of his former players.

Girardi dipped his toes into the broadcasting game before taking the Yankees job, with gigs at ESPN, YES, and Fox Sports.

Only 53, it’s likely this will be a brief pit stop for Girardi before getting back in a dugout. And he’ll likely hit the ground running as he has no trouble being thoughtful.