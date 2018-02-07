PM Roundup: Karlie Kloss; National Signing Day; Colts And Patriots Feuding

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has yet to commit to a school.

Karlie out on the town: Karlie Kloss was at a conference in LA on Tuesday looking fantastic. The supermodel is apparently dating Jared Kushner’s brother Joshua. I had no idea. That dude is clearly batting way above his weight.

Signing Day is here!: Follow along here for all the latest from National Signing Day.

Colts and Pats feuding: After Josh McDaniels pulled a ridiculous move to back out of a commitment to coach the Indianapolis Colts, the team’s GM Chris Ballard says the rivalry with the New England Patriots is back on.

Tweet of the day:

In one of the more awkward commitments I've ever witnessed. Jacob Copeland is a #Gator pic.twitter.com/DM8SOgEErp — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) February 7, 2018

