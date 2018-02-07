NBA USA Today Sports

LeBron Follows Clutch Block With Buzzer Beater, Are the Cavs Back?

LeBron Follows Clutch Block With Buzzer Beater, Are the Cavs Back?

NBA

LeBron Follows Clutch Block With Buzzer Beater, Are the Cavs Back?

After nearly a month of negative news for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two big plays spin it in the opposite direction.

Tonight against Minnesota, in a back-and-forth 3-point spectacle, in OT LeBron makes the play on defense with the REJECTION on Jimmy Butler:

This then leads to the Cavaliers getting just one more chance to prevent double OT, and, well, LeBron says no:

It is just one game, but those are two incredibaly awesome and clutch plays from LeBron.

Maybe the Cavs are back?

, , , , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home