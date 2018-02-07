LeBron Follows Clutch Block With Buzzer Beater, Are the Cavs Back?

After nearly a month of negative news for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two big plays spin it in the opposite direction.

Tonight against Minnesota, in a back-and-forth 3-point spectacle, in OT LeBron makes the play on defense with the REJECTION on Jimmy Butler:

LeBron with the huge block outta nowhere vs Wolves pic.twitter.com/7UyNm9aQF1 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 8, 2018

This then leads to the Cavaliers getting just one more chance to prevent double OT, and, well, LeBron says no:

It is just one game, but those are two incredibaly awesome and clutch plays from LeBron.

Maybe the Cavs are back?