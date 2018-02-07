VIDEO: LeBron Kinda Ignores Isaiah Thomas in Buzzer Beater Celebration

This is too funny. Watch Isaiah Thomas try to celebrate with LeBron. pic.twitter.com/MqLu5xm6VI — David Astramskas (@redapples) February 8, 2018

LeBron James hit the Timberwolves with a dagger block/buzzer beater combo today. Given the tumult the Cavs have been through, this has the potential to be a season-turnaround moment, and the team was rightfully jubilant.

Isaiah Thomas, whose issues with LeBron and other Cavs teammates have been well-documented as he seeks to find his legs after hip surgery, tried to congratulate LeBron. There’s no way to know whether this was intentional or not, but LeBron chose to deliver the full body fives to two other teammates.

Again, who knows whether this was on purpose or not but it’s an amusing visual. Here’s a GIF: