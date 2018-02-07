NBA USA Today Sports

Lonzo Ball and Girlfriend Denise Garcia Are Expecting a Baby

Lonzo Ball and his girlfriend Denise Garcia have been dating since high school. According to TMZ, Denise is four months pregnant. Their sources are presently unsure on if the couple is expecting a boy or girl but either way congratulations to them and hopefully the baby is happy and healthy!

