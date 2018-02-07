Roundup: Steve Wynn Steps Down as CEO of Wynn Resorts; Facebook is Killing Comedy; & Cavs Blown Out in Orlando

Elsa Hosk, a model … Steve Wynn steps down as CEO of his company, Wynn Resorts, after numerous sexual misconduct allegations … Albany is closing its final bowling alley … “3-month-old child, 2 adults killed in St. Louis Hills murder-suicide” … deep dive into how all twitter followers are fake twitter followers … “Google is buying Chelsea Market building for over $2 billion” … finally finished reading this tremendous piece on the fall of the Uber CEO … “Man accused of ordering kittens online to kill them enters plea deal, not guilty because of mental illness” … here are some ideas on how to deal with burnout on the job … “How Twitter Bots and Trump Fans Made #ReleaseTheMemo Go Viral” …

Rory McIlroy vs Paris Hilton in a celebrity car race. [Golf Digest]

Former Florida Gators football player Monty Grow was part of a huge scam and will spent time in jail. Another former Gator, Shane Matthews, was involved, and he’s spending three months in prison. [Miami Herald]

You can’t use any word other than quit to describe what happened to the Cavaliers in Orlando last night. [Cleveland.com]

Powerful read on the search for former NFL star Jackie Wallace. [NOLA.com]

Chris Petersen flipped a 4-star recruit from USC to Washington. [Seattle Times]

I kind of agree: Josh McDaniels did the Colts a favor. [Indy Star]

My Fox Sports Radio show is now on iTunes, but you can also listen here. Super Bowl, NBA, and gambling. [Podcast]

College basketball doesn’t miss LaVar Ball, and there’s no Grayson Allen drama. It’s been a damn good year so far. No love for Florida? [Yahoo Sports]

Facebook is killing comedy. [Splitsider]

Does it still feel like the end of the Patriots dynasty now that it appears Bill Belichick is staying? [SI.com]

This is outstanding.