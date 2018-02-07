Tony Romo Gets Sponsor's Exemption into PGA Tour Event

Tony Romo is no stranger to golf. Romo boasts a +0.3 handicap and, by all means, is better than most of us on the course. The retired NFL QB turned TV commentator will now try his hand at a real PGA Tour event.

Romo has been granted a sponsor’s exemption into the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic taking place in March. The tournament is an opposite field event as the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play is happening the same week.

Romo, who is playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week with Will Zalatoris, spoke to the media ahead of the event:

“As a professional athlete, the love and thrill of competition never entirely leaves you,” Romo said during a Wednesday news conference. “Outside of my family and football, golf is one of my greatest passions. So, playing and competing in a PGA Tour event is a dream come true.”

Last year, Romo attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open, but did not make it beyond local qualifying.