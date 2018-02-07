Golf USA Today Sports

Tony Romo Gets Sponsor's Exemption into PGA Tour Event

Tony Romo Gets Sponsor's Exemption into PGA Tour Event

Golf

Tony Romo Gets Sponsor's Exemption into PGA Tour Event

Tony Romo is no stranger to golf. Romo boasts a +0.3 handicap and, by all means, is better than most of us on the course. The retired NFL QB turned TV commentator will now try his hand at a real PGA Tour event.

Romo has been granted a sponsor’s exemption into the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic taking place in March. The tournament is an opposite field event as the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play is happening the same week.

Romo, who is playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week with Will Zalatoris, spoke to the media ahead of the event:

“As a professional athlete, the love and thrill of competition never entirely leaves you,” Romo said during a Wednesday news conference. “Outside of my family and football, golf is one of my greatest passions. So, playing and competing in a PGA Tour event is a dream come true.”

Last year, Romo attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open, but did not make it beyond local qualifying.

, Golf

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home