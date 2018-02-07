VIDEO: Warren G's Son Commits To USC With Snoop Dogg In Attendance

Olaijah Griffin committed to USC on Wednesday and had quite the cast of celebs in attendance. Griffin’s father is Warren Griffin III, better known as “Warren G.” Yes, the original Regulator has a son old enough to play college football.

But Warren G wasn’t the only famous person there to witness the commitment. Snoop Dogg and three-time Super Bowl champ Willie McGinest were in the room as well.

Check out his commitment:

So Warren G’s kid had Snoop Dogg at his signing ceremony and is headed to USC, which has a school named after Dr. Dre on campus. I swear, 13-year-old me would have been going nuts over this news.

Griffin is a five-star cornerback and is ranked 28th overall nationally according to 247. The Mission Viejo High School star is also the third-ranked corner nationally.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to bump this all day: