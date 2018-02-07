Young New Mexico Fan Screamed Obscenities Right at John Higgins and Other Officials as They Walked By

New Mexico blew a 7-point lead in the final two minutes at home against Boise State in a ghastly display, with the lead switching on a turnover/steal and layup with less than 20 seconds left. Emotions were already running high when the Lobos’ Joe Furstinger gave a cheap shot shove to the head of a Boise State player at the buzzer while trying to give a foul after the final rebound.

But that was just the appetizer for this young-looking fan who happened to be still sitting on the end of the bench as John Higgins (who notably had quite the run-in with Kentucky fans last year) and his crew walked past after declaring the game over after reviewing the infraction after the buzzer.

Update: this is my new favorite sports fan. I present enraged New Mexico fan… pic.twitter.com/GwClrs4Wg4 — Addison Walton (@AddisonWalton) February 7, 2018

I don’t know where to begin. First, those are some sweet red gloves. They are hard to get past and really add the animated screaming. But I do admire the willingness to unload some f-bombs directly at the official while remaining seated as they walked less than two feet away. That’s some high quality fan anger.