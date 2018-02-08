Cavs and Lakers Trade Has Interesting LeBron Implications

It began with a Woj bomb alert:
COULD LeBron James BE WAIVING HIS NO TRADE CLAUSE??? PLEASE GIVE US THAT!!!!! Unfortunately, it was not meant to be:
The Cavs’ first round pick for next year was also included in the trade. Brian Windhorst explains what this means for Cleveland:
This makes the Cavs better right now, because there was clearly never chemistry developed with Thomas and they were not going to gamble or be patient enough to see if he ever got his legs back this season.
We’ll see if the Cavs are done dealing today, and later if this cap relief will make the Lakers more apt to land LeBron this coming offseason.
