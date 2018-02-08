Cavs and Lakers Trade Has Interesting LeBron Implications

It began with a Woj bomb alert:

Cleveland and Lakers in serious talks on a trade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

COULD LeBron James BE WAIVING HIS NO TRADE CLAUSE??? PLEASE GIVE US THAT!!!!! Unfortunately, it was not meant to be:

Cleveland is sending Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers for Clarkson and Nance, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

The Cavs’ first round pick for next year was also included in the trade. Brian Windhorst explains what this means for Cleveland:

Cavs are taking on long-term money and helping the Lakers clear cap space, opening up LA's 2018 free agency dreams. The Cavs are wagering they're keeping LeBron with this move. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 8, 2018

This makes the Cavs better right now, because there was clearly never chemistry developed with Thomas and they were not going to gamble or be patient enough to see if he ever got his legs back this season.

We’ll see if the Cavs are done dealing today, and later if this cap relief will make the Lakers more apt to land LeBron this coming offseason.