Doug Pederson, Who Can Apparently Do It All, Makes Nice One-Handed Grab on Flying Beer

Doug Pederson outcoached Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl. He put Nick Foles (Nick Foles!) in the best position to succeed and capture football’s ultimate prize. He pulled off a visor. Is there anything this guy can’t do?

The answer, apparently, is no. Pederson put the finishing touches on a magical and unexpected year by making a flawless one-handed grab on a flying beer during the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl parade.

The guy is like the coolest stepdad in the world, a guy who will win you over by sheer will and cool confidence.

