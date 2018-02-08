Dwyane Wade Gets His Homecoming

In the process of the Cleveland Cavaliers re-shaping nearly their entire roster, one of the most surprising developments was them sending Dwyane Wade back to his “home” in Miami.

First reported by Stephen A. Smith on his radio show, and later confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski, Wade is heading back to South Beach for a “heavily protected second-round pick”.

Breaking: The Cavs are trading Dwyane Wade to the Heat. (via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/MyMfWRvAgN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2018

This trade is interesting on many fronts as Wade and LeBron James are really close friends. It raises the question if even Wade was frustrated with the constant Cavs drama.

Either way, this is great for Wade and the city of Miami. You would have to think the end is near for the future Hall-of-Famer.