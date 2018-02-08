Five Biggest Takeaways From College Football Signing Day 2018

National Signing Day is behind us and virtually all of the nation’s top high school football players have made their commitments. As always, there was a ton of drama, twists and turns and a few crazy announcements.

Here’s a look at the biggest takeaways from the 2018 edition of college football’s National Signing Day.

*All rankings are from the 247 composite.

Georgia is King

There is a new recruiting champ and after years of Alabama domination, Georgia has reached the mountain top. The Crimson Tide had won every recruiting title on 247 since 2011, but their reign ended in 2018 as Kirby Smart and company hauled in a monster class.

The Bulldogs welcomed seven five-star prospects and 15 of the top 100 players in the nation. That’s just insanity.

The class is headlined by dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields, running back Zamir White, guard Jamaree Salyer, cornerback Tyson Campbell and linebacker Adam Anderson. Those five guys all rank within the top 18 players in the country.

Smart and his staff did an absolutely incredible job getting these guys to sign up. The SEC champs are clearly building something special in Athens and this class will likely be a big part of what happens next.