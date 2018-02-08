Lawsuit Alleges Georgia Tech Coach Josh Pastner Sexually Assaulted, Threatened Woman

Josh Pastner is facing a sexual assault lawsuit filed in Pima County, Arizona. Jennifer Pendley has filed the lawsuit and detailed the accusations against Pastner.

LATE BREAKING: sexual assault lawsuit filed in Pima County against Georgia Tech Basketball coach Josh Pastner. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/ZyPcACUuxY — Dan Marries (@DanMarriesKOLD) February 8, 2018

Here are the sexual assault accusations being made against Georgia Tech Basketball coach Josh Pastner. #JoshPastner #GeorgiaTech pic.twitter.com/gQiAJfA4Vb — Dan Marries (@DanMarriesKOLD) February 8, 2018

Georgia Tech’s head basketball coach is accused of incidents in 2016 that occurred first when he was the head coach at Memphis, then moved to his new job.

According to the lawsuit, Pastner sexually assaulted a woman then threatened her against telling anyone. Pastner reportedly masturbated in front of the victim in a Houston hotel room while she begged him to stop. He pulled her head close to his penis as she was crying and repeatedly telling him “no.” He didn’t stop and wound up ejaculating on her shirt. He then threatened her not to say anything before leaving the room.

Pastner is already embroiled in controversy surrounding booster Ronald Bell giving benefits to Yellow Jackets players. He has filed a defamation suit in response to those allegations and has denied the sexual assault allegations as well. The lawsuit filed today is a counter-suit to that defamation suit. Yes, I know that’s confusing.

UPDATE: Pastner’s lawyer has responded to these allegations: