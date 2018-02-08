PM Roundup: Kate Upton; NBA Trade Deadline Madness; Shani Davis Is Ticked Off

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which expects to be bought out any day now.

Upton opens up on harassment: Kate Upton has accused Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual harassment.

NBA trade deadline craziness: The Cleveland Cavaliers remade their roster and a bunch of other trades went down. Here are grades and winners and losers from each deal.

Shani not happy: Shani Davis is upset he was not selected to be the flag bearer for the United States for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Tweet of the Day:

Oh my god they had to bleep out Jason Kelce’s Super Bowl parade speech for A FULL MINUTE. pic.twitter.com/IenPif6cyx — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 8, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Dwyane Wade Gets His Homecoming

The Cavs Are Making All the Trades, And the LeBron Angles Remain Spellbinding

Cavs and Lakers Trade Has Interesting LeBron Implications

Jason Kelce Cut Killer Promo on Chip Kelly and Mike Lombardi, Is Generally Magnificent

Around the Sports Internet:

Twitter reacts to Cavs trade bonanza

The top 25 NFL free agents

Chris Long reveals what he said to Tom Brady after Super Bowl LII

Joe Johnson is apparently a hot ticket item after he gets bought out

Song of the Day: