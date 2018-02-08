Kobe Bryant: "I Would Take LeBron James" Over Shaq

Kobe Bryant sat down with ESPN’s Jemele Hill in an exclusive interview touching on a range of topics, but, of course, one comment has the internet buzzing.

When discussing the new All-Star Game format, the Black Mamba, with no hesitation, said if he was a captain in an All-Star Draft back in 2005 he would not have drafted Shaq, because he wants LeBron James.

“Are you kidding me?”

Clearly, the first thing that will come to mind is the beef Bryant and Shaq once had that led to Shaq taking his talents to South Beach, however, they seem to have patched that up. Maybe he really just would have taken LeBron.

To make sure everyone knew he was still the same old Kobe Bryant, he made sure to throw in if he was still playing he would be talking some major trash: