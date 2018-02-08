BREAKING: Paul Pierce Gets It All to Himself, Baby

The Boston Celtics’ desire to both retire Paul Pierce’s jersey and pay tribute to Isaiah Thomas with a video resulted in some conflict over the past few weeks. Pierce made it very clear that he did not want to share any part of the stage with Thomas. Thomas was largely conciliatory, eventually asking the Celtics not to play the video as planned this coming Sunday.

It turns out that all of this was totally unnecessary drama as the Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to trade Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers. Sunday is now completely all yours, Paul Pierce! Congratulations and enjoy the day.

The Lakers do not visit Boston again this year, meaning the tribute video will either be shelved completely or pushed back yet again, this time until next season. Or perhaps the Celtics will sell a limited number of DVD copies for a quick, demand-driven buck.