Philadelphia Eagles Take Time Out of Happy Day to Promote Nick Wright and "First Things First"

NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles are holding their Super Bowl parade today and things are guaranteed to get raucous. Before the festivities began, the team took the opportunity to lob a zinger at FS1’s Nick Wright because reaching the summit of athletic achievement does not cure pettiness.

On Dec. 27, Wright said every NFC playoff team had a better chance to make the Super Bowl than Philadelphia. He was certainly not the only one. At that time Nick Foles wasn’t exactly lighting up the stat sheet. Lest we forget, the Eagles were underdogs in all three of their playoff games. Remember the dog masks?

Wright actually owned his freezing cold take after Sunday night’s triumph. But hey, whatever makes you feel better, Philadelphia.

