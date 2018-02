It’s a fine day for a parade and the Philadelphia Eagles are having one to celebrate a Super Bowl victory. It’s the franchise’s Lombardi Trophy and a rabid fanbase is going all-out on a Thursday morning.

Here is a snapshot of what’s going down. We’ll update accordingly. A word of warning: some of the content may be a bit troubling.

Police are searching for a white male wearing a Michael Vick jersey. Unclear if it was related to attempted vandalism of the Rocky statue or a reported stabbing. — Dylan Stableford (@stableford) February 8, 2018

Lady on radio just described how a fan intentionally broke 3 of his fingers so he could get a doctor’s note to get off work 4 parade #Eagles — John Barr ESPN (@JohnBarrESPN) February 8, 2018

Today is for all Philly fans. Eagles fan flew up from Tampa to spread grandfather's ashes at the Super Bowl parade (via @tallmaurice) pic.twitter.com/sgqaJUmimw — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) February 8, 2018

Philly Police radio: "Car 14, advise those players to get back on the bus. Make them understand if they do this in Center City we're going to lose everything." #Eagles players hop off #EaglesParade bus at Broad & Pattison. — Chris Brennan (@ByChrisBrennan) February 8, 2018

It’s raining footballs on the corner of Broad and Spruce (to the tune of “Big Dick Nick” of course) pic.twitter.com/cREu6DzsVk — Bette Marston (@bettemarston) February 8, 2018

there's a nude guy at the Eagles parade who has covered his body in cream cheese. "we covered the spread so now the spread's covered me!" — DL (@davelozo) February 8, 2018

So much peeing here at the #eaglesparade. Peeing in the mud. Into water bottles. I didn't realize I was too proper for hardcore fans. — melissa byrne (@mcbyrne) February 8, 2018

We just hit the Ertz go ahead TD point of the Super Bowl replay here at the parade. Fans are cheering but also yelling at Collinsworth for his commentary on catch or no catch — Karen Travers (@karentravers) February 8, 2018

Suddenly eating the horse poop doesn’t seem all that bad pic.twitter.com/P09YlQPdeI — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 8, 2018